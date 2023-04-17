FPC Freshman Jacee Graff once again brought home another championship! The FPC Freshman is no stranger to the winners circle, winning the state of Utah, the National High School Rodeo Finals in 2022, & now picking up 3 college rodeo titles her first year at FPC! Graff placed 3rd in the long round with a time of 8.8 on a 190’ score, 3rd in the short round with a 9.0, to win the overall average!
featured top story
Frank Phillips Graff wins Championship at Howard College Rodeo
