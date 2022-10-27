Frank Phillips College Rodeo Team had a great showing at the Sul Ross State University College Rodeo in in Alpine, TX. The FPC Rodeo Women’s Team was represented in the Top 10 Championship Round by Jenna Fulton, Shelby Dunning, and Jacelyn Frost. The Men’s Team had two qualifiers to the Top 10 Championship Short Round: Hagen Meeks and Blair Mabry.
Freshman Bull-rider Hagen Meeks from Winter Haven, FL scored an 80 point ride for the second highest score of the weekend. Unfortunately, Hagen was unable to attend the championship short round as he flew to another event in Florida where he finished third scoring an 85 point ride. Freshman Steer-wrestler Blair Mabry from Columbia, TN turned in a time of 4.7 seconds tying him for 7th in the long round. In the Championship Round Blair finished 8th in the Short Round and average.
The FPC Rodeo Women’s high-point cowgirl this weekend was Sophomore Breakaway-roper Shelby Dunning from Gerber, CA. Shelby had the 3rd overall fastest time of the weekend out of 201 total entries, turning in a 2.3 second run, which qualified her for the Top 10 championship round. Dunning then turned in a time of 2.0 in the Short Round but caught the barrier which cost her a 10 second penalty resulting in a 3rd place Short Round and average finish. Sophomore Breakaway-roper Jenna Fulton from Saint Lawrence, SD also qualified for the Top 10 championship round with a time of 2.6 seconds tying her for 7-10th out of 201 entries. Freshman Goat-Tyer Jacelyn Frost from Roosevelt, UT qualified for the top 10 championship round with a time of 6.6, tying her for 7th-9th. In the Short Round Jacelyn made a great run on a hard draw turning in a time of 7.0 for a 7th place finish in the Short Round and average. FPC Rodeo Women’s Team finished 6th overall out of the 17 colleges and universities represented in the Southwest Region.
SRSU Womens Team Results-
Tarleton State University
Texas Tech State University
New Mexico Junior College
Several additional FPC Rodeo Women’s athletes turned in incredible runs within their events placing just short of the top 10:
Freshman Jacelyn Frost Breakaway 2.7 one-tenth of a second short of the Top 10. Total entries 201.
Freshman Kaylee Stroud Goat-Tying 7.0 one-tenth of a second short of the Top 10. Total entries 67.
Sophomore Shelby Dunning Goat-Tying 7.1 two-tenths of a second short of the Top 10. Total entries 67.
Sophomore Logan McLeod Goat-Tying 7.3 three-tenths of a second short of the Top 10. Total entries 67.
Sophomore Logan McLeod Breakaway 3.2. Placing 25th out of 201 entries.
Freshman Sierra Holder Breakaway 3.2. Placing 25th out of 201 entries.
Freshman Sierra Holder Barrel-racing 16.53, three tenths of a second short of the Top 10. Placing 25th out of 160 entries.
FPC Rodeo will travel to Clarendon College next, where they will co-host the NIRA College Rodeo in Clarendon October 13th-15th.