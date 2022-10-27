Ross

Frank Phillips College Rodeo Team had a great showing at the Sul Ross State University College Rodeo in in Alpine, TX. The FPC Rodeo Women’s Team was represented in the Top 10 Championship Round by Jenna Fulton, Shelby Dunning, and Jacelyn Frost. The Men’s Team had two qualifiers to the Top 10 Championship Short Round: Hagen Meeks and Blair Mabry.  

Freshman Bull-rider Hagen Meeks from Winter Haven, FL scored an 80 point ride for the second highest score of the weekend. Unfortunately, Hagen was unable to attend the championship short round as he flew to another event in Florida where he finished third scoring an 85 point ride. Freshman Steer-wrestler Blair Mabry from Columbia, TN turned in a time of 4.7 seconds tying him for 7th in the long round. In the Championship Round Blair finished 8th in the Short Round and average.  

Recommended for you