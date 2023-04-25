1
(Courtesy photo)

FPC Freshman Jacee Graff has made her mark this Spring winning 3 out of the 5 college rodeos from February-April in the Southwest Region! Winning Odessa, Howard, & Tarleton College Rodeos in the event of goat-tying!! These wins in combination with her successful Fall season has earned her the Southwest Region Goat-tying Reserve Championship! Which also qualifies her for the College National Finals Rodeo! Jacee will represent Frank Phillips College at the CNFR hosted June 11-17 held in Casper, WY!

