FPC Rodeo had a great showing at the Clarendon College Rodeo!
Freshman Bullrider Hagen Meeks from Winter Haven, FL scored an 81 point ride placing 4th in the long round & average.
Freshman Bareback-rider & Bullrider Lane Evans from Goldthwaite, TX made a qualified ride in both of his events, finishing 9th in the Bareback & 11th in the Bullriding.
The FPC Rodeo womens team made some outstanding runs throughout the weekend, coming close to the Top 10 Short Round in several events.
FPC Rodeo Freshman Breakaway-roper Jacee Graff from St. George, UT placed just .2 seconds out of the Top 10 Championship Short Round with a time of 2.7 out of 205 contestant entries!
FPC Rodeo Sophomore Shelby Dunning from Gerber, CA finished 13th in the team-roping out of 113 entries!
Four FPC Rodeo Goat-tyers placed just shy of the Top 10 cut of a time of 7.6.
Sophomore Emily Freise from Huntington, IN turned in a time of 7.7.
Sophomore Kali Thompson from Miami, OK turned in a time of 7.8.
Freshman Jacelyn Frost from Roosevelt, UT turned in a time of 7.8.
Sophomore Shelby Dunning from Gerber, CA turned in a time of 7.9.
Congratulations to alumni Mary Risse (TSU), Rocky Rodriguez(SRSU), and Greeley Eastep (ENMU) for qualifying for the Top 10 Championship Round in the Goat-tying.
