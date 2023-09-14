TWC has awarded four Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants to support career training at four educational institutions in the Panhandle. They include:
Frank Phillips College received a $212,515 grant for equipment to train 50 students as diesel mechanic specialists.
Amarillo College received a $346,340 grant to train 80 students as industrial machinery mechanics.
Perryton Independent School District (ISD) received a $232,225 grant to train 141 students as welders in partnership with Frank Phillips College.
Sunray ISD received a $172,810 grant to train 50 students as welders in partnership with Amarillo College.