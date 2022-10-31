FPC Rodeo Freshman Goat-tyer Jacelyn Frost Roosevelt, UT had a great showing at the Texas Tech College Rodeo! Frost turned in a time of 7.9 in the long round and a 7.8 second run in the short round which earned her 3rd in the Short Round & Average!
Jacelyn also attended the Sunday Texas Tech $1500 added Rodeo Jackpots finishing 2nd in the average in the goat-tying. Teammate Kaylee Stroud from Lubbock, TX finished 5th in the aggregate during Sundays jackpots.
FPC Rodeo Freshman Bullrider Hagen Meeks from Winter Haven, FL made a great bull-ride at the Texas Tech College Rodeo scoring a 68 point ride! Meeks was injured in his dismount and was unable to compete in the Championship Short Round. However, currrently Hagen is the highest ranked Freshman Bullrider in the region!
During the Texas Tech College Rodeo the Vernon College Rodeo awarded their womens All-Around champion buckle to Freshman Jacee Graff from St. George, UT! Making her the only Freshman woman’s athlete in the Southwest Region to earn an All-around title this Fall! Her picture is featured below.
Several additional FPC Rodeo athletes turned in great times and rides during the Texas Tech College Rodeo held October 27-29 at Cooks Garage in Lubbock, TX!
Sophomore Goat-tyers Kali Thompson (Miami, OK) & Emily Freise (Huntington, IN) finished 12th, .2 seconds out of the top 10 with 74 entries!
Sophomore Breakaway-roper Shelby Dunning from Gerber, CA finished .3 seconds out of the top 10 out of 206 entries!
Freshman Steer-wrestler Ethan Southern from Malta, ID finished just shy of the top 10 championship round finishing 13th.
Freshman Bareback-rider Tyrel Holmes from Spray, OR turned in a score of 66 points.
Freshman Bareback-rider Ethan Southern from Malta, ID turned in a score of 62 points.
Freshman Bareback-rider Lane Evans from Goldthwaite, TX 59 points.
Congratulations to the following alumni on a successful weekend as well!
Breakaway-roper Mary Risse currently at Tarleton State University won the long round, and finished 4th in the short round & average!
Steer-wrestler Beau Dean currently at Eastern New Mexico State University won 2nd in the Short Round & finished 3rd in the average!
Goat-tyer Keni Labrum currently at Tarleton State University finished 5th in the long round, short round, and average!
Bareback-rider Bubba Holcomb currently at Weatherford College finished 6th in the average!