Rodeo

FPC Rodeo Freshman Goat-tyer Jacelyn Frost Roosevelt, UT had a great showing at the Texas Tech College Rodeo! Frost turned in a time of 7.9 in the long round and a 7.8 second run in the short round which earned her 3rd in the Short Round & Average!

Jacelyn also attended the Sunday Texas Tech $1500 added Rodeo Jackpots finishing 2nd in the average in the goat-tying. Teammate Kaylee Stroud  from Lubbock, TX finished 5th in the aggregate during Sundays jackpots.

