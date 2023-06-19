FPC Rodeo Freshman Jacee Graff won three out of the five Spring College Rodeos, earning her the title of Reserve Championship Goat-Tying title for the Southwest Region; and thus, qualifying her for the College National Finals Rodeo June 8-18th. The Freshman from St. George, UT is no stranger to the winner circle as she is a 2X State Champion & 2022 National High School Champion! Attending her first trip to the College National Finals Rodeo, Graff turned in the third fastest time of the week with a time of 5.9 seconds placing her second in Round 2! In Round 1 Jacee clocked a solid run of 6.4 seconds and in round 3 her horse unfortunately touched the goat tether resulting in a +10 second run, turning her 6.6 second run into a 16.6. If Graff had not received the +10 penalty she would have qualified for the Championship Round as a Freshman! “Due to COVID many of the young ladies competing, are competing on 6th cards-meaning this may be their 5th trip to the CNFR! For Jacee to hang with such an elite level of upper-classman, is yet another testament to her athleticism. I am beyond excited for Jacee’s future, and I know she is as pumped as I am for the upcoming Fall College Rodeos.” Kaylee Gregg FPC Head Rodeo Coach.

