The Farm-to-Table Beef Series, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Potter County, is scheduled each Tuesday of the Aug. 6-27 timeframe.
The program is part of the Potter County Agriculture Committee’s commitment to help consumers understand and support the agriculture industry, said Megan Eikner, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Potter County.
“Because of food shortages, availability issues and disrupted access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee would like to help consumers better understand where their food comes from and how safe products are to consume,” Eikner said.
Registration for the four-part series is $25. Each meeting will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Enrollment is limited, so interested participants should call or email Megan Eikner at 806-373-0713, megan.eikner@ag.tamu.edu for a seat.
The message
Attendees will learn about the breeding, feeding, finishing, shipping, harvesting, packaging and nutrition of beef products.
“This series is designed to help consumers around Potter County gain knowledge about how beef cattle are raised, the economic impacts the beef industry has on our economy, how beef products are processed and shipped for consumer access, nutrition information about meat versus non-meat proteins, recipes and tasting,” Eikner said.
Meeting dates and locations include:
Aug. 6 – West Texas A&M University Feedlot/Nance Ranch, 3450 E. Nance Road, Canyon.
Aug. 13 – West Texas A&M Meat Lab, Russell Long Blvd, Canyon.
Aug. 20 – West Texas A&M Meat Lab
Aug. 27 – AgriLife Extension office for Potter County, 3301 E. 10th Ave., Amarillo.
“Anyone who eats beef should attend,” Eikner said. “Even those who are familiar with the beef industry will likely learn something they may not have known and will be better equipped to share knowledge of the industry with family and friends.”