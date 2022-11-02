Kali Floyd of Stinnett won Youth Best of Breed at the National Rabbit Convention in Reno, Nevada over the weekend. See more on this in the Thursday Borger News-Herald!
Floyd dominates Reno! Wins Youth Best of Breed at National Rabbit Convention
