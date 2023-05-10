Thanks to the generosity of three local sponsors, a fireworks show will return to Lake Meredith this season.
Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that premier firework sponsors for this year’s firework show are: Conner Industries, Lone Star Crane & Rigging, and Canadian River Sand and Gravel.
This year’s firework show will occur at dusk on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Lake Meredith. This will be the first firework show at Lake Meredith since 2019. Firework shows in 2020-2022 were canceled due to the pandemic, lack of funding, and dry conditions.
Becky Gross, with Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates, said the group expects nearly 30,000 to 50,000 visitors to the lake for the firework show on July 1.