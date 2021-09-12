TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Date/Time: 9/11/2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
County: Moore
Location: US 87 approximately four miles south of Dumas.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Condition: Clear dry paved road.
Vehicle 1: 2003 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer
Driver: Injured – Charles Fristone, 40, of Alvarado, Texas. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger: Deceased – Ennie Eisenhauer (female), 39, of Bryan, Texas. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital where she later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 and towed semi-trailer was southbound on US 87 in the right lane. The driver of Vehicle 1 changed lanes to pass another truck tractor semi-trailer. During the process of changing lanes, Vehicle 1 went off the roadway on the left side of the road and struck the guard rail. The driver of Vehicle 1 over corrected the steering, causing Vehicle 1 travel back across the roadway and strike the guard rail on the right side of the road. Vehicle 1 then traveled back across the roadway, struck the guard rail on the left side of the road and traveled over the guard rail into a ravine. The towed semi-trailer was separated from the truck tractor during the crash, rolled over and came to a rest in the left lane.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm