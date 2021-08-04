Date/Time: 8/3/2021 at approximately 3:45 p.m.
County: Hartley
Location: US 385 – Approximately one mile north of Channing.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2018 Kia Optima
Driver: Deceased – Randall Johnson, 45, of Dalhart - Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Harley County Justice of the Peace, Beth Moore.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2015 Dodge Ram 1500
Driver: Injured - Brandon Gilleland, 35, of Schertz, Texas - Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries where he is in stable condition.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger: Injured - Jordyn Gilleland, 20, of Schertz, Texas - Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries where she is in stable condition.
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was northbound on US 385. Vehicle 2 was southbound on US 385. Vehicle 1 was driving on the wrong side of the roadway not passing and struck Vehicle 2 head-on. Vehicle 1 came to rest in the west ditch of US 385 facing south. Vehicle 2 came to rest in the roadway facing northwest.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm