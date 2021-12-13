Date/Time: 12/12/2021 at approximately 9:55 p.m.
County: Deaf Smith
Location: FM 1062 - Approximately 20 miles northeast of Hereford.
Posted Speed Limit: 70
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2000 Honda Civic
Driver: Injured - Hector Morente De La Cruz, 25, of Hereford. Transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2017 Dodge Ram
Driver: Injured – Cesar Meza-Santellanes, 25, of Hereford. Transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger: Deceased - Eduviges Santellanes (female), 46, of Hereford. Transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center where she died from the injuries sustained in the crash. She was pronounced deceased by Dr. Seals.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Injured - Alfredo Mendoza-Santellanes, 17, of Hereford. Transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Injured - Javier Arturo Martinez, 50, of Hereford. Transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was eastbound on FM 1062. Vehicle 2 was westbound on FM 1062. Vehicle 1 drove on the wrong side of the road on struck Vehicle 2 head-on. Vehicle 1 spun around and came to a rest in the eastbound lane and partially in the south barrow ditch. Vehicle 2 spun around and traveled into the north barrow ditch where it rolled over and ejected one of the passengers. Vehicle 2 came to a rest right side up facing southwest. The driver of Vehicle 1 was placed under arrest and booked into the Deaf Smith County jail for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The driver of Vehicle 2 had also been consuming alcohol and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: