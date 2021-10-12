At approximately 5:40am Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hwy 60 for a major crash. Upon arrival they found the 19-year-old driver, Karina Nichole Ayala, deceased after impact with a semi-truck. Ayala was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and was traveling eastbound on Hwy 60. The driver of the semi-truck was traveling westbound on Hwy 60 turning left crossing eastbound Hwy 60 proper. Ayala was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by Justice of the Peace Byrd.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Canyon Police Department.