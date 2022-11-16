Date/Time: 11/15/2022 at approximately 4:00 a.m.
County: Hall
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays through Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Date/Time: 11/15/2022 at approximately 4:00 a.m.
County: Hall
Location: SH 256 - Approximately four miles east of Memphis.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road: Condition: Clear/Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Driver: Not Injured – Charles Gipson, 71, of Sacramento, California.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2002 Toyota Corolla
Passenger: Injured – Michael Solis, 26, of Pasadena, Texas. He was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) in Lubbock with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Pedestrian: Deceased - Terra Kavla, 25, of Pasadena, Texas. Died on scene. She was pronounced deceased by Hall County Justice of the Peace, Sherri Stone.
Pedestrian: Not Injured – Gladys Galvan, 26, of Pasadena, Texas.
Crash Details: Vehicle 2 was disabled in the westbound lane of SH 256 due to a prevoius crash with a deer. Vehicle 2’s hazard lights were flashing, but there was no other lighting in the area. Vehicle 1 was westbound on SH 256 and approaching Vehicle 2. The occupants of Vehicle 2 began to exit the vehicle to retreat into the ditch when they thought Vehicle 1 was not going to slow down in time and strike their vehicle. The driver of Vehicle 1 observed the flashing hazard lights of Vehicle 2 but did not realize it was a stationary disabled vehicle until it was too late. The driver of Vehicle 1 hit the brakes and swerved hard to the right in attempt to avoid the collision. The left side of Vehicle 1 side-swiped the right side of Vehicle 2. The front seat passenger was not able to get completely out of the vehicle and was struck by Vehicle 1. The pedestrian, who had been the driver of Vehicle 2, was struck by Vehicle 1 as she tried to run for the ditch. The pedestrian, who had been a passenger in Vehicle 2, made it safely into the ditch.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.