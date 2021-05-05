Source Texas Dept of Public Safety:
Date/Time: 5/5/2021 at approximately 12:35 a.m.
County: Donley
Location: US 287 – Approximately 200 feet northwest of the city limits of Lelia Lake
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Condition: Clear dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2020 Freightliner truck tractor towing two semi-trailers
Pedestrian: Deceased – Clayton Shields, 28, of Lelia Lake.
Pronounced deceased on scene by Donley County Justice of the Peace, Pat White.
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was southbound on US 287. Vehicle 1 moved from the outside lane to the inside lane due to an emergency vehicle on the outside shoulder. A pedestrian was walking south in the inside lane. The driver of Vehicle 1 did not see the pedestrian in the roadway until after he changed lanes and was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm