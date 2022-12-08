At approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022 three teen-aged sisters were killed in a vehicle accident on Ranch to Market (RM) 1319 approximately two miles northwest of Borger. Madison Harris, 18, of Sanford, the driver of a 2008 Jeep Wrangler, and juvenile sisters, 16 and 14, of Sanford, who were passengers in the Jeep, were pronounced deceased by Hutchinson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Amanda Wysong.
Texas DPS says that Harris and the 16 year-old juvenile were wearing safety belts and the 14-year-old juvenile was not wearing a safety belt.