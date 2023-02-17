Klein Investigations, LLC: Nederland TX- Thomas Brown, a senior at Canadian High School in Canadian, Texas, was found deceased on Lake Marvin Road in January of 2019.
Since the discovery of his body, a small group of citizens and members of the media have promoted a narrative blaming Penny Meek, her husband Chris and Tom’s brother, Tucker, for covering up a suicide, concealing a death, dumping Tom’s body off Lake Marvin Road, and then hiring a private investigator to cover up a crime.
The Meeks and Tucker Brown have forcefully denied these allegations and have requested a retraction to which they have been ignored. Penny and Chris Meek (Tom’s Mother and Stepfather) and Tucker Brown (Tom’s Brother) have been accused by this samegroup of a conspiracy to mislead law enforcement in this case. Further, this group has engaged a shill, who is being continually touted as a “former state investigator”, to push this narrative to the public via a radio talk show and social media platforms.
The Meeks and Brown have endured damages consisting of severe psychological and emotional harm and loss of enjoyment of life by these continuous false and made-up accusations. Their lives have been threatened by members of the community which has created fear for the family and their safety.
Three months ago, the Meek family and Tucker Brown retained the law firm of Kilgore and Kilgore PLLC, and attorney John Morgan of Dallas, Texas. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the Meek Family will be filing a lawsuit for defamation and other torts against individuals and companies in the North Texas area. This lawsuit will be filed in Hemphill County, TX. The parties are:
Plaintiffs:Chris Meek, Penny Meek and Tucker Brown
Defendants: Chris Samples Broadcasting, Inc.
Chris Samples, Individually
Michael Crain, Individually
USA Investigations – Lubbock Texas
Amanda Lehman (s/n Moore)
Laurie Brown, Individually and as Editor of The Canadian Record
Michelle Gomez, Individually
Editors Note: Thomas Brown was 17-years-old when he went missing from the small close-knit community of Canadian, Texas, nestled in the northeast corner of the Texas Panhandle. Thomas was last seen pumping gas into the Dodge Durango at Fronk Oil on the main drag in Canadian around 11:40 p.m. on November 23, 2016.
Brown’s remains were found on Lake Marvin Road on the outskirts of Canadian in January 2019; however the cause of death has yet to be determined.