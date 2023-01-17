BNH

At approximately 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, the Borger News-Herald received reports from citizens of an explosion and fire in the area of Johnson Tank Farm off of SH 136 between Stinnett and Borger.

Hutchinson County Sheriff Deputy Oscar Rojas confirmed the explosion to Borger News-Herald at approximately 10:58 a.m. Rojas also reported 3 to 5 ambulances on the scene and two helicopters responding to injuries.

Recommended for you