At approximately 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, the Borger News-Herald received reports from citizens of an explosion and fire in the area of Johnson Tank Farm off of SH 136 between Stinnett and Borger.
Hutchinson County Sheriff Deputy Oscar Rojas confirmed the explosion to Borger News-Herald at approximately 10:58 a.m. Rojas also reported 3 to 5 ambulances on the scene and two helicopters responding to injuries.
At approximately 11:15 a.m. The Borger Complex released the following statement via the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM Facebook page:
“At approximately 10:15 a.m. today, a fire occurred at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex. Emergency responders, along with the Borger Fire Department, were immediately notified to suppress the fire and are currently responding. As of now, the fire is still active, and personnel are working to stabilize the situation. All personnel on site have been accounted for, and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we respond to the incident. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”
This is a developing story. Borger News-Herald will continue to provide more updates as they become available. We will have this full story in Wednesday’s Borger News-Herald, including an account from a resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 yards from where the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.