Date/Time: 9/5/2021 at approximately 3:35 a.m.
County: Gray
Location: SH 152 – Approximately 4 miles west of Pampa.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2020 Toyota passenger car
Driver: Not Injured – Andrews Martinez, 48 of Pampa.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle
Driver: Deceased - Shawn Francis, 46, of Fritch. Pronounced deceased on scene by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Karen Goodman.
Helmet worn: No Passenger: Injured - Teffeni Martinez, 42, of Pampa - Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.
Helmet worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on SH 152, while Vehicle 1 was behind Vehicle 2. The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to control his speed and struck the rear of Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was then pushed off the roadway and into the north ditch north of SH 152. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from Vehicle 2.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm