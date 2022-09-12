The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd Annual Ears & Beers Festival on Saturday, September 17th, from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at McDade Park in Dumas, Texas. In conjunction with the festival, the Moore County YMCA will hold their annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride, starting at 8:00 am, to help raise funds for their many programs.
Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce to host 3rd annual Ears & Beers Festival
