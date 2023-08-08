1

Fritch, TX – A 34-year-old Cactus resident died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Spring Canyon within Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

Hamsim Mutabasi drowned in the swimming area of Spring Canon which is located on the downstream side of Sanford Dam at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area. Hamsim was at Spring Canyon with friends and coworkers for an evening of recreation. Hamsim was the only person in his group that entered the water to swim. Around 5:30 pm his friends no longer saw him in the swimming area. His shoes were still at the waters edge where he had entered the water. Hamsim’s friends called 911 to notify National Park Service. Personnel and resources from the National Park Service, Texas Parks and Wildife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department, Hutchinson County Emergency Services Unit, Fritch Fire, and Borger Fire responded to the area.

