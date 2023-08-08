Fritch, TX – A 34-year-old Cactus resident died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Spring Canyon within Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.
Hamsim Mutabasi drowned in the swimming area of Spring Canon which is located on the downstream side of Sanford Dam at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area. Hamsim was at Spring Canyon with friends and coworkers for an evening of recreation. Hamsim was the only person in his group that entered the water to swim. Around 5:30 pm his friends no longer saw him in the swimming area. His shoes were still at the waters edge where he had entered the water. Hamsim’s friends called 911 to notify National Park Service. Personnel and resources from the National Park Service, Texas Parks and Wildife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department, Hutchinson County Emergency Services Unit, Fritch Fire, and Borger Fire responded to the area.
There were many visitors in the area both in the water and on the beach. After interviewing Hamsim’s friends and witnesses who were in the water and along that area of the beach, Spring Canyon was closed and all visitors were asked to leave the area. From witness interviews a concentrated search area was identified. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens were able to use sonar on their boat to further narrow the search area. National Park Service Divers searched the concentrated areas and located Hamsim’s body around 9:26 pm.
Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent, Eric Smith, would like to remind all park visitors to be aware of the dangers of recreating in and around water.
Drowning can happen quickly and the waters do not have to be deep to pose a danger. This marks the second water related fatality at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area this year.
The National Park Service would like to thank our partner agencies; Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department, Hutchinson County Emergency Services Unit, Fritch Fire, and Borger Fire for their help during this incident.
For questions or additional information, please contact Lake Meredith NationalRecreation Area Headquarters at 806-857-3151.