TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Date/Time: 10/1/2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m.
County: Carson
Location: SH 207 approximately ten miles north of Panhandle.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Condition: Raining/wet.
Vehicle 1: 2013 Ford Fusion
Driver: Deceased – Bailey Chisum (female), 18, of Borger. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Carson County Justice of the Peace, Jean Hardman.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2019 Honda Civic
Driver: Deceased – Suzie Hembree, 47, of Seymour, Texas. Transported by air ambulance to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was northbound on SH 207 while Vehicle 2 was southbound. The driver of Vehicle 1 was traveling at an unsafe speed for the roadway conditions and lost control of the vehicle. Vehicle 1 entered into a side skid to the right and travled into the southbound lane. Vehicle 2’s front end struck the front right side of Vehicle 1.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm