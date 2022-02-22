AMARILLO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine and 104 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.
Just before 11 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Jeep Compass traveling east on I-40 near Wildorado for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bags of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl tablets inside the trunk.
The driver, Kendall Jouett, 30, and passenger, Armani Rose, 24, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Both were transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.
The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, California, to Cincinnati, Ohio.