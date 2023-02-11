AMARILLO – A reminder as we head into spring, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) continues to offer free safety training for a variety of groups.
These courses include Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) and Stop the Bleed courses. Both are available for various-sized groups from businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle. Each training provides critical strategies, guidance, and planning on how to survive an active shooter situation.