1

AMARILLO — Very strong winds are expected to return this afternoon with gusts of up to 80 mph possible. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m., a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 7 p.m., and a High Wind Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. for the entirety of the Texas panhandle. Winds will generally be out of the west to southwest. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo notes the strong winds could also drive a critical fire danger, hazardous travel, and structure damage.

In the event of downed power lines:

Recommended for you