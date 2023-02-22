AMARILLO — Very strong winds are expected to return this afternoon with gusts of up to 80 mph possible. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m., a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 7 p.m., and a High Wind Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. for the entirety of the Texas panhandle. Winds will generally be out of the west to southwest. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo notes the strong winds could also drive a critical fire danger, hazardous travel, and structure damage.
In the event of downed power lines:
Never drive over downed power lines. Even if they have been knocked over by the wind, high-voltage wires may still be alive and very dangerous.
Avoid anything that may be touching downed lines, including vehicles or tree branches.
Report downed lines to your local utility emergency center and to the police.
If you find yourself in a position where you need to pull off the road because you can’t see, follow these steps:
Pull of the road as far as possible.
Stop and turn off all lights.
Take your foot off the break and make sure your taillights are off.
Again, make sure your lights are OFF. Drivers approaching from behind use the lights of cars ahead of them as a guide. As a result, some have inadvertently left the roadway and in some instances collided with the parked vehicle. Make sure all of your lights are off when you park off the roadway.