crops

With a push to the future for farmers to grow renewable energy plants, limited water is a challenge. A Texas A&M AgriLife-led team is addressing that issue by evaluating biobased feedstock cropping systems with both water and carbon resiliency.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research study will use a combination of feedstock germplasm and field production studies to develop a predictive system to identify the best-performing crops and cropping system for renewable energy and biobased products while maximizing carbon capture and retention in the soil. The study is focused on providing solutions for a sustainable bioeconomy.

