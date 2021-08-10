The Hutchinson County Republican Party announced more details on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s visit to Hutchinson County on Tuesday afternoon.
Abbott will be the Hutchinson County Republican Party’s Guest Speaker at a
fundraiser for the party on August 24.
The fundraiser, including dinner, will be held at Frank Phillips College Library in Borger. Seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Table chairs are available for purchase for $50 each.
According to Hutchinson County Republican Chair Mary Kay Phelan, approximately 75 seats are still available for the fundraiser, and a few whole table sponsor tables are available, as well. Funds raised from this fundraiser will stay local.
Plans are also in the works tentatively for a town hall meeting while Governor Abbott is in Borger. This event will be free to the public.
For more information on ticket sales or to purchase tickets for this event, contact the Hutchinson County Republican Party at 806-274-9389.