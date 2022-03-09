School board

A crowd of more than 100 people filled the cafeteria of PSPCISD on Wednesday night for a special meeting of the board of trustees. On the agenda, was discussion of consolidating the West Texas Middle School into the West Texas Elementary and High School building to cut costs and help address the deficit in the PSPCISD budget. Also, at Wednesday's meeting the resignation of long-time PSPCISD Athletic Director Jimmy Amaro was announced; along with the resignation of PSPCISD Middle School Principal David Deaton. Read more about the special meeting of the PSPCISD Board of Trustees meeting in the Friday edition of the Borger News-Herald.

