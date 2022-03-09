A crowd of more than 100 people filled the cafeteria of PSPCISD on Wednesday night for a special meeting of the board of trustees. On the agenda, was discussion of consolidating the West Texas Middle School into the West Texas Elementary and High School building to cut costs and help address the deficit in the PSPCISD budget. Also, at Wednesday's meeting the resignation of long-time PSPCISD Athletic Director Jimmy Amaro was announced; along with the resignation of PSPCISD Middle School Principal David Deaton. Read more about the special meeting of the PSPCISD Board of Trustees meeting in the Friday edition of the Borger News-Herald.
featured top story
Crowd fills PSPCISD cafeteria for heated school board meeting
Latest News
- Crowd fills PSPCISD cafeteria for heated school board meeting
- Snow in the forecast for Thursday
- National Average Price of Gas Hits $4; Near-Record Single Day Spike Sends Prices to Highest Since 2008
- Hutchinson County Election Results (Unofficial results)
- Wreck in Hutchinson County claims the life of a Spearman man
- Hutchinson County's Got Talent
- FPC Men's Basketball losses to Western Texas
- DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
Popular Content
Articles
- Hutchinson County Election Results (Unofficial results)
- Crowd fills PSPCISD cafeteria for heated school board meeting
- Traffic accident on SH 136 between Amarillo and Fritch claims the life of a Borger woman
- DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
- Borger man missing from Hardesty, Oklahoma
- Hutchinson County's Got Talent
- PSPCISD Board of Trustees to consider appointing temporary superintendent at special meeting Friday
- Wreck in Hutchinson County claims the life of a Spearman man
- Lamb named temporary PSPCISD Superintendent; Board of Trustees to hold another special meeting Monday
- Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.