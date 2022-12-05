Crockett Elementary students participated in the Rainbow Room Christmas Project again this year. They raised $185. The money was used to sponsor a child to buy Christmas gifts. Crockett staff uses this as an opportunity to teach students about the importance of community. They tie this project with their leadership habits, including responsibility, caring, and citizenship. They also take this opportunity to teach students about the importance of having compassion for others. This is on a volunteer basis and done fully in the spirit of giving.