The greatest resource that the staff at Crockett Elementary has, is other staff members. The staff at Crockett started the year strong and enjoyed an afternoon out and about within the community, completing the “Crockett Can” Scavenger Hunt! This team-building activity provided a way for staff to be silly, laugh, and to get to know one another while encouraging interaction and further enhancing the special bonds that make Crockett a place full of opportunities to be productive and joyful while working together. The staff at Crockett Elementary are like the pieces of a puzzle, each piece is special, each piece is important, and each piece is needed to create a beautiful picture. “Crocket Can” have a fantastic year! We would all like to thank the amazing members of the community for all your help and support to make this happen.