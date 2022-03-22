The group of 10 senators visited U.S. troops and met with military leaders, Ukrainian civil society, refugees and NGOs, and U.S. State Department personnel.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) returned from a congressional delegation (CODEL) to Poland and Germany this weekend. The delegation included Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Angus King (I-ME), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Steve Daines (R-MT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Roger Marshall (R-KS). Photos from the CODEL can be found here.
“Poland, Germany, and really all of our NATO allies in Europe have been heroic in their response. It was heartwarming to see how they have opened their hearts, doors, and homes to the women and children, the elderly and infirm trying to make their way out of Ukraine for safety,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Ukrainians are showing great courage, but one thing we heard is that they need more humanitarian relief and weapons to defend themselves and their country. We ought to provide the Ukrainians what we know they need, and that was a subject of intense questioning and discussion during our visit.”
Yesterday, Sen. Cornyn joined Fox News’ America’s Newsroom to discuss the trip and future support for Ukraine. You can view the entire interview here.
Background:
The bipartisan delegation engaged with military leaders from United States Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) in Wiesbaden, Germany about the United States’ and NATO alliances’ commitment to freedom over tyranny. Sen. Cornyn had the opportunity to thank Texans serving overseas in Germany.
From there, the delegation met with U.S. officials in Berlin at the U.S. Embassy to get an up-to-date brief on American-German long-term economic and security cooperation goals
In Berlin, the group of bipartisan senators discussed our continued security partnership with German State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis. The members met with German Parliamentarians over dinner in Berlin.
The next day, the senators had a security briefing with U.S. Army leadership in Poland and learned more about their effort to assist and deter Russia from further aggression. The military leaders then led a roundtable discussion with the senators, NATO allied military leaders, and non-government organizations (NGOs) helping with the humanitarian needs in Ukraine and throughout Europe.
The bipartisan delegation visited a refugee processing center near the Ukrainian-Polish border where they saw firsthand how organizations are working with the Polish military and government to care for Ukrainians who’ve fled their homes.
The final stop in Poland was a discussion with members of Ukrainian civil society. This included a group of passionate women who provided a clear message to the senators: Ukraine needs more military and lethal aid to win this fight. Sen. Cornyn discussed his Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act during this meeting as an additional effort to support Ukraine with military equipment. Included in the meeting were State Department officials originally stationed at Embassy Kyiv.
On the last day of the CODEL, the 10 senators visited a U.S. Army base in Grafenwohr, Germany. They received a firsthand briefing of the military mission, met with constituents from each of the states represented on the CODEL, and saw the might of the U.S. Army in action.
The bipartisan CODEL returned to the United States late on Sunday, March 20.
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.