First Annual Comanche Alumni Reunion events are as followed:
*Friday, Oct 1 at 7 p.m. Varsity football WT vs. River Road at Comanche Field in Stinnett. (Homecoming game).
*Saturday, Oct 2 a.m.- 10 a.m. Breakfast at El Rancho is located at 1121 S. Main St. in Stinnett.
*Also, we have golf Scramble at Huber Golf Course; contact Brandi Sharp Willimon on Facebook for entry for that event.
* 11 a.m. Varsity volleyball WT vs. Ft Elliot at the Comanche Event Center; after the volleyball game, Rodney Franklin will give a tour of the West Texas School and other facilities.
The final event, The Blue Moon Alumni Soirée, will be held on Saturday evening, October 2nd, from 630 p.m. to midnight at The Blue Moon event center located at 715 S. Main Street in Stinnett. The night will include food, karaoke, a public auction, and an open microphone. Tickets for this event will need to be purchased by September 6; Hot Racks will provide food, and it’s a BYOB event (alcohol is now sold at 3 locations in Stinnett).
Tickets are $40 per person; you may pay using the cash app to Lacey Cassity @ $LaceyCassity or Venmo @LaceyCassity12. Tickets are also available by contacting Jason Richardson, Missy Keener, Lacey Cassidy, or Christine Grams on Facebook. The $40 ticket covers the cost of food from Hot Racks (check them out on Facebook) and the rental of the Blue Moon (old Curley's Hardware; check them out on Facebook, also a very nice facility).
For questions or more information, contact the Comanche Alumni Reunion on Facebook.