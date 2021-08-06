On June 26, 2021, Mrs. Peralez and Coach Young and were honored to have 14 members of the Borger High School Class of 1965 tour the newly renovated facilities. This class donates money each year to the Joe Barron Memorial Scholarship Fund to help a deserving Borger High School graduate who plans to play collegiate sports.
The day began with lunch at Bennigans, visiting about sports, and getting to know everyone. The group ventured to Borger High School for a tour and to take a walk down memory lane. The group of 14 took a picture in front of the bulldog with their senior panoramic picture. After showing off the high school, Coach Young graciously opened up the football stadium. This group was amazed and in awe of the renovation and how the facilities looked. They take great pride in calling Borger home. The class of 1965 was all smiles throughout the entire tour and couldn’t say enough great things about all of the upgrades that have been done.
The 14 persons in the photo are all members of the BHS Class of 1965. We graduated approximately 310 guys and gals in May 1965.
The three standing in the front are Glennda Howard Cooley, Suzan Harris Greenberg, and Bobby Stephens (donning the white baseball cap).
The guys in the back row, from the far left to the far right, are as follows:
Mike Shaver, Wayne Hunsperger, Chris Willerton, Michael Harrington, Raymond Madden, David Dillingham, Mike Spears, Mike Walser, Mike Hanner, Randall Austin and Dennis Matthews (wearing the red golf shirt and a baseball cap).