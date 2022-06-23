land

The City of Fritch is proud to announce the purchase of an approximately 38-acre tract inside the city limits.  The purchase price was $550,000 and was approved at the Fritch City Council Meeting on June 10, 2022.  The purchase was made with available city funds without the need to borrow money to complete the transaction. The seller was Brinson, Inc.  The purchase of this property supports the City’s long-term plan to grow and support Fritch’s population with new commercial development and the construction of new residential opportunities.  With the new land, the City hopes to promote the development of 5-6 commercial properties and approximately 100 residential lots.  One of the most difficult aspects of planning city growth and development is finding or accumulating enough contiguous land to support future projects, which this purchase addresses.  The City Council believes that this purchase will allow for the steady growth of Fritch predicted over the next 10 years.  The sale of the commercial and residential lots will help to offset portions of the purchase price.  Additionally, the additional sales tax revenue, utility revenue, and ad valorem tax revenue should make this purchase revenue-positive over the coming years.  City Staff and Economic Development Corporation representatives continue to meet with builders and retailers/businesses interested in coming to Fritch.  The City looks forward to updating the citizens as these future projects are secured.

