Carson County Museum-
Carson County Square House Museum is planning some day trips. The first one we want to take is to the Goodnight Ranch House in Goodnight, Texas. We can go any day, Tuesday thru Saturday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm. They have tours each day at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. The cost is $4 each unless you are over 65 years of age, then it is only $3 each. We can plan to eat lunch (at your own cost) somewhere or we could go early enough to be home for lunch. We would like to get this trip completed in the next two weeks. We don’t have to have a certain number of people but we would like for people interested in this trip to get a taste for our trips. Please give us a call at the Square House Museum at 537-3524.
The second trip we are working on is going to be Sod Poodles in Amarillo. To get the group rate for a night trip except on Saturday nights, we need to have at least 20 in our group. That price would be $9 each. But we have an alternate plan that might be more pleasing. We can do a Picnic on the Patio, sit at tables in chairs with an umbrella and eat all you can eat and drink, excluding Beer, for $30 all inclusive. If we decide to go on a Saturday the cost for a seat would be $12 and I think the Picnic on the Patio might be the same, $30. We need to hear from everyone and get a date set soon. I have been told June might be a hard month because of all the stuff going on, but if we could get 20 in a group both times, we could go more that once. My phone number is 537-3524.
We are planning the trip to TEXAS Musical in Palo Duro for June 17, a Saturday. This is just the musical, no food, but you are welcome to bring a sack lunch or stop on the way to get something to eat. The cost is $25 each and we must have at least 20 in our group to qualify. Please notify the Square House Museum no later that June 10 to reserve our tickets.
The Square House Museum will be taking a van or bus as needed to each of these excursions. All amounts must be paid in advance to leaving. Anyone is encouraged to come, not just people in Panhandle. We want all friends from White Deer, Groom and everywhere to join.
If you have a particular place you would like to see, please give us a call and we will see to the details.
I am so excited to get to go all these places and meet all the many new friends. Please let us know as soon as possible.