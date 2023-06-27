Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number Injured: 0 Number killed: 1
Date & Time: 06/21/23, 1:50 A.M.
County: Nolan
Location: Interstate 20 (I-20), north service road, .02 miles east of Sweetwater
Posted Speed Limit: 45
Vehicle 1: 2022 Toyota, Rav4 sports utility vehicle
Driver Vehicle 1: DECEASED
Luna, Andrew William, 22 years of age, male of Perryton, Texas
Seatbelt: No
Death Information: Transported to John Peter Smith Hospital and pronounced dead on 6/24/23, at 2:22 P.M. by Dr. Forrest Moore
Description: Preliminary investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 was traveling east on the north service road of I-20 at mile post 240. The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to driver in a single lane driving off the roadway into the south barrow ditch. Vehicle 1 struck a concrete culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne and striking a stop sign and rolling over several times. The driver of Vehicle 1 was ejected and was not secured by a safety belt.
Weather Condition: Clear
Road Conditions: Dry
Investigated by: Trooper Trenton D. Watts, Texas Highway Patrol – Sweetwater
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days. Link: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
