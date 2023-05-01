CANYON, TEXAS – On May 1, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of a deceased body that was discovered by citizens. Canyon Police Officers responded to the scene. The body was located in the tree line west of Wal-Mart. A positive identification of the body has been made as a missing person from Amarillo, Texas. The name of the deceased is being held pending notification of next of kin.
Canyon Police: Body of missing Amarillo person found near Wal-Mart in Canyon
