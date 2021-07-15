CANYON, TEXAS – The Canyon Aqua Park (CAP) is pleased to invite cowboys
and cowgirls alike to Cowboy Day on Wednesday, June 21, 2021! Grab your
cowboy hat and mosey on down for a comedy western show with live horses for
guests to enjoy.
Tickets to the show will be included with the purchase of a regular swim
admission. Only 350 tickets will be sold per session, and tickets will go on sale 48
hours in advance of the session.
Swim sessions for the CAP are 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, with
the shows scheduled for 2:30 pm for the first session and 4:30 pm for the second
session.
“This is going to be a real treat for our members and guests,” said Andrew
Neighbors, CAP Manager. “Kids will get to play cowboy for a day, take their
photo with a cowboy or cowgirl, and still enjoy the perks of a day at the CAP.”
Admission can be purchased at https://www.canyontx.com/583/Admissions
starting Monday at 12:00 pm for the first time session and 3:00 pm for the second
time session.
Located in Canyon, Texas, the Canyon Aqua Park is a family focused water park
where the staff strives to provide a safe and fun experience for every guest. Since
its opening in the summer of 2017, the CAP welcomes over 30,000 guests each
summer the CAP and has become a major recreational venue in this region.
###