Canyon

CANYON, TEXAS – The Canyon Aqua Park (CAP) is pleased to invite cowboys

and cowgirls alike to Cowboy Day on Wednesday, June 21, 2021! Grab your

cowboy hat and mosey on down for a comedy western show with live horses for

guests to enjoy.

Tickets to the show will be included with the purchase of a regular swim

admission. Only 350 tickets will be sold per session, and tickets will go on sale 48

hours in advance of the session.

Swim sessions for the CAP are 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, with

the shows scheduled for 2:30 pm for the first session and 4:30 pm for the second

session.

“This is going to be a real treat for our members and guests,” said Andrew

Neighbors, CAP Manager. “Kids will get to play cowboy for a day, take their

photo with a cowboy or cowgirl, and still enjoy the perks of a day at the CAP.”

Admission can be purchased at https://www.canyontx.com/583/Admissions

starting Monday at 12:00 pm for the first time session and 3:00 pm for the second

time session.

Located in Canyon, Texas, the Canyon Aqua Park is a family focused water park

where the staff strives to provide a safe and fun experience for every guest. Since

its opening in the summer of 2017, the CAP welcomes over 30,000 guests each

summer the CAP and has become a major recreational venue in this region.

###

