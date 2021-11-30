Amarillo, TX – November 10, 2021
DHDC is hosting their first-ever Camp Discovery: ARCTIC EXPLORER, modeled after their award-winning Summer Camps with a winter adventure twist!
What does an explorer in the Arctic need to do to prepare for an expedition? What will they see there?
Join the Discovery Center for days filled with winter fun, including large demonstrations, cool experiments, and explorer-approved creations to take home!
Camp Dates:
Week 1: December 20- 22
Week 2: December 28-30
Week 3: January 3-7
Camps are for PreK through 4th grade, and the camp experiences are customizable! Spots are limited, so register today!
For more information, visit dhdc.org under events or Facebook.com/DHDCAmarillo.