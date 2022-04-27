AMARILLO, Texas – The Board of Cal Farley’s has hired Richard Nedelkoff, a leader of youth and family service organizations for almost 30 years, to serve as Cal Farley’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, according to Board Chairman Lance Purcell. Nedelkoff is wrapping up his tenure as Chief Business Development and Government Relations Officer at Pressley Ridge, a national nonprofit organization based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that serves more than 9,000 children and families across six states. He will join the Cal Farley’s team starting on June 27. The Cal Farley’s board selected Nedelkoff after an extensive national search in which the board sought candidates with a heart for children and families, as well as the residential childcare experience needed to lead Cal Farley’s and its important work with the residents of Boys Ranch. “The Board was impressed with Richard’s breadth of experience with large national organizations serving children and families,” Purcell said. “He has led organizations through major growth periods, while setting a vision for an even stronger future. We expect his leadership will greatly benefit Cal Farley’s as we open this new chapter in our organization.” Nedelkoff’s career in child welfare has included a number of high-profile positions, including Chief Operating Officer of Childhelp, President and CEO of Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of America, Chief Operating Officer of Eckerd Youth Alternatives and Conservator of the Texas Youth Commission. In 2001, Nedelkoff was appointed by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to direct the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the office that provides national leadership and assistance in support of local criminal justice strategies to achieve safe communities. The Bureau’s budget of $6.5 billion is dedicated to the goal of reducing and preventing crime, violence and drug abuse and improving the functioning of the criminal justice system. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the Cal Farley’s team to make a difference in the lives of children at Boys Ranch,” Nedelkoff said. “I’ve known of Cal Farley’s reputation in the industry for most of my career, and the innovative work being done at Boys Ranch is a model for many in our field. It’s an honor to join the board and staff of this legendary organization.” Nedelkoff earned a law degree from Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, a master’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Louisville, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bowling Green State University. “On behalf of the Cal Farley’s Board, I offer my deepest gratitude to Mark Strother, who is serving as interim President and CEO during this transition, and to the leadership team that continues their excellent care of Cal Farley’s children and families while moving the organization forward,” Purcell said. “I am grateful to each of our team members who are deeply committed to this organization and who inspire and amaze me every day.” For more than 80 years, Cal Farley’s has been a leader in residential childcare, meeting the needs of children and families at no cost to those it serves. Through Boys Ranch, its child-centered town on the Texas High Plains, Cal Farley’s provides children with the highest quality of care, using a trauma-informed, strengths-based approach and the Cal Farley’s Model of Leadership and Service. For more information, go to calfarley.org.
Cal Farley’s Board Announces Richard Nedelkoff as New CEO
