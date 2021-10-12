Mark your calendars for this Saturday! Our Mighty Bulldog Band is going to contest. We would like to line Cedar Street (heading toward Panhandle) from McDonald's down south Cedar. Letting them know our town is rooting for them! They will leave at 3:00 from the school.
These students work really hard not just in school but practicing after school. If you aren’t able to attend but would like to make them a sign - we would be happy to get it to them.
The Mighty Bulldog Band will march at Dick Bivins Stadium at 6:30 pm.