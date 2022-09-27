AMARILLO, TEXAS (September 27, 2022) – BSA Health System recently exceeded two surgical milestones utilizing the da Vinci® Xi™ robotic system, with the 10,000th procedure being performed at BSA Hospital and BSA Amarillo Surgical Group’s Dr. Shane Holloway performing his 1,000th procedure. The da Vinci® Xi™ is a state-of-the-art robotics platform that is used for gynecologic, urologic, thoracic, cardiac and general surgeries. “This technology has been a revolutionary gamechanger for our organization and our patients,” said Katrina Tokar, BSA Chief Nursing Officer. “Robotic surgery utilizing the da Vinci® Xi™ results in smaller scars, fewer complications and faster recoveries as compared to traditional surgery. We are committed to providing our patients with innovative treatments that help them live their healthiest life.” During the procedure, the surgeon uses 3D-magnified imaging to guide the arms of the surgical robot. Magnified imaging and wristed instrumentation allow the surgeon to make precise movements utilizing minimally invasive incisions. Throughout the procedure, the surgeon has complete control of the robot. Patients receiving robotic surgery often experience faster recoveries with fewer complications compared to traditional surgery. “The da Vinci® Xi™ system’s precision-centric features allow for complex issues to be treated in a minimally invasive manner, improving patient outcomes,” stated Dr. Holloway. “I am honored to offer this invaluable technology to my patients and our community.” BSA first acquired the da Vinci® Xi™ system in 2016.
Latest News
- BSA Exceeds Surgical Milestones
- Texas Comptroller Visits North Texas for Third Stop of Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition
- Monster Bash 2022: Science isn't Scary!
- Lake Meredith Fishing Report
- Lady Comanches beat SF in 3 sets
- Fritch Community Blood Drive October 10
- Dallhart slides past the Bulldogs 35-27
- Lake Meredith Trash Tournament this weekend
Popular Content
Articles
- Borger Police Officer shot responding to a domestic disturbance
- High speed chase results in one arrest Sunday afternoon
- Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
- Lake Meredith Trash Tournament this weekend
- Dallhart slides past the Bulldogs 35-27
- Sanford-Fritch High School Homecoming Royalty
- Motorcycle involved accident claims the life of an Oklahoma man in Hutchinson County
- Phillips Reunion coming up
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's your favorite thing about fall?
You voted: