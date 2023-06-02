Smoked meat was nowhere to be found in the middle of Aggie Park. Surrounded by barbecue booths as part of the Troubadour Festival, the central tent had something different in mind. This tent had no grills or smokers, just raw cuts of meat – and generations of meat science expertise.

Instead, meat scientists and their students in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Animal Science brought cuts of brisket, beef and pork ribs, and pork butt on ice with banners outlining the retail cuts.

