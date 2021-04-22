trash

The City of Borger and the Borger Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Borger Trash Bash April 26-May 1. During this week, there is no charge to Hutchinson County Residents for trash disposal at the Transfer Station at 920 N. Florida in Borger (proof of residential address is required). For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 274-2211, the City of Borger 273-0977, or the Transfer Station at 273-0977.

