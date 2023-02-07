BORGER — Message boards were put out today alerting drivers that the new traffic signal on State Highway (SH) 136 at Roosevelt Street in Borger will be in full operation this Thursday, Feb. 9. The signal was installed following an engineering and traffic study that determined a signal met guidelines set by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration.
“We want to thank everyone in Borger for their patience and understanding while waiting for this light to be activated,” says Sonja Gross, public information officer for TxDOT’s Amarillo District.