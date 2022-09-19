featured
Borger Police Officer shot responding to a domestic disturbance
- Borger Police Dept. Incident release
-
- Updated
- Comments
***Update***
Our officer has been evaluated by ER staff and does not have any life-threatening injuries. The officer was struck by gunfire during the incident. Thankfully, the officer was wearing his department-issued body armor, and his vest absorbed most of the impact. He was struck in the arm by a bullet that missed bone and major blood vessels.
Concerning the incident: Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, who using a family member as a human shield. The suspect, identified as Gerardo “Jerry” Rodriguez DOB 12/25/83, shot at the officers, striking one of them. During the incident, officers returned fire but did not strike the suspect.
Mr. Rodriguez is in custody on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Peace Officer (First Degree Felony) and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Family Member. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.
Out of respect for the injured officer, we will not release their information at this time. That information, and the identity of the officers who returned fire, will be released tomorrow.
***Original Post***
Approved for immediate release:
***Scene is secure, no ongoing threat***
At approximately 5:25 pm officers with Borger Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Yows. Shortly after arriving on-scene, dispatch received a radio call of an officer down. One of the responding Borger officers was struck twice, by a suspect on scene. One round was non-critical, the second round struck the officer in the ballistic vest.
The suspect was taken into custody by other officers on scene. The downed officer was rushed to the hospital by another member of the police department.
Our officer is being flown to a hospital in Amarillo with non-life-threatening injuries. Again, the officer is in officer stable and we are praying for a speedy recovery.
BPD will remain on scene for several hours while the investigation in ongoing.
More details will follow.
