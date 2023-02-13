1

On the morning of 2/12/2023 at approximately 1:52 a.m., Officers with the Borger Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the Main Street Bar located in the 600 block of North Main Street. It was found that there was a fight inside the bar, and an involved subject was asked to leave by bar staff. The subject then left the bar and returned a short time later. As patrons were leaving the bar, the suspect opened his car door and fired multiple rounds towards the front entrance of the bar from his vehicle.The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle. Two subject were struck by gunfire and were transported to area hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Borger Police Department and request to speak to (BPD) Detective Rodela. The Borger Police Department would like to thank the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with this incident.

