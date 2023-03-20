featured breaking
Borger Police Department on the scene of a shooting on Madison St.
From Borger Police Department- "Borger PD is on scene in 300 block of Madison investigating a shooting. 2 victims were transported to GPCH. 1 of them was flown out by air ambulance. 2 persons of interest are detained at this time. There is no ongoing threat to the community. BPD is on scene and the investion is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available."
