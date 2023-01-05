LEVELLAND, TX (01/05/2023)-- South Plains College congratulates more than 340 students who were named to the Fall 2022 President's List.
Landen Grover of Borger 79007
Cyann Reddick of Borger 79007
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 4.0 and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
South Plains College is a comprehensive, two-year community college that serves the greater South Plains area of Texas with innovative educational programs that span the arts and sciences, technical education, continuing education and workforce development. Serving a 13-county area that comprises the southern portion of the Texas High Plains, the college's main campus is located in Levelland. SPC also offers educational programs at three locations in Lubbock - the SPC Lubbock Downtown Center, SPC Lubbock Career and Techical Center, and the SPC Reese Center - as well as an extension center in Plainview.
